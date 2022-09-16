The weekend is finally here, and so is this week’s selection of must-watch videos.

Don’t miss the shocking moment a royal guard collapses in front of the Queen’s coffin; the King’s frustration with a leaky pen, and Jennifer Coolidge’s hilarious jig onstage at the Emmy Awards.

Shocking moment

A live stream of the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall captured the moment a royal guard on duty collapsed.

The guard can be seen swaying back and forth, before eventually collapsing.

He was quickly attended to by nearby officials, before the livestream was suspended.

According to the Huffington Post UK, soldiers guard the Queen’s coffin 24 hours a day while she is lying in state.

‘I can’t bear this bloody thing!’

The King lost his temper when his signing ceremony in Northern Ireland didn’t go as planned.

Ink leaked from the fountain pen onto his hands after the King signed the wrong date on an official document.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing!” he exclaimed.

Queue for the Queen

A long queue of mourners were filmed waiting to view the late Queen lying in state.

The queue stretches from London Bridge, Southwark and Waterloo before finishing at Westminster.

Around 750,000 Brits are expected to show up in London on Monday for the Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

Keeping her Cool-idge

Jennifer Coolidge dances through the Emmys Awards’ attempt to play her off during her acceptance speech.

Coolidge took home her first-ever Emmy this week, winning the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a limited series award for her role in HBO series White Lotus.

When the Television Academy attempted to play Coolidge off the stage, the actress performed an impromptu jig – bringing roars of laughter from the crowd.

Victory song

Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph received thunderous applause from the Emmys crowd when she sang on stage.

Ralph won the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for playing Barbara Howard on the ABC hit Abbott Elementary.

Instead of delivering a conventional acceptance speech, Ralph instead performed the opening lines of Endangered Species by Dianne Reeves – the crowd giving her a standing ovation.

Reeves, a jazz icon, said she “lost her breath” when she heard Ralph’s rendition.

“I never would have thought that in this great moment that she would even start with a song and that it would be a song that I know, that I wrote,” she told NPR. “I just lost my breath. It was just an amazing moment.”

Anne turns back time

You know you’re an icon when you can reference your own movie.

Anne Hathaway left fans in awe when she stepped out at New York Fashion Week wearing an almost-identical outfit worn in her 2008 movie, The Devil Wears Prada.

Hathaway even sat next to Amanda Priestly – oops, we mean Anna Wintour – front row at the Michael Kors show.

Fashion perfection!

Having the time of his life

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio recreated that iconic Dirty Dancing scene on the campaign trail.

Onlookers filmed Di Maio being hoisted up in the midst of his election campaign to the famous tune (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.

Nobody puts Luigi in a corner!

Simply magical

On this train line in Japan, the driver turned off the lights so passengers could enjoy their surroundings.

The ‘Maple Tunnel’ outside the city of Kyoto offers a beautiful immersive view of autumn leaves for commuting passengers.

Who is that?

The confusion on this pup’s face when he looks into the mirror is absolutely priceless.

Jelly babies

This account shared a close-up look of what baby jellyfish look like – and they are unbelievably adorable.