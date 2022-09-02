It’s finally the weekend and in this week’s selection of must-watch videos we see a slippery mess after a truck crashed and spilled more than 150,000 tomatoes across a highway, covering lanes and stopping traffic in Vacaville, California.

And for our tennis fans, superstar Serena Williams shows she is not done yet, beating Anett Kontaveit and advancing to the third round at the US Open.

A magpie mother shows us what swooping season is all about. And lastly, brand new shoes and dating tips from some adorable feathered friends.

Enjoy!

Sea of red

Hundreds of thousands of tomatoes were squashed on a highway in Vacaville, California, after the truck carrying them crashed.

Serena Williams triumphs

The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium went wild as tennis great Serena Williams beat Anett Kontaveit in a thrilling match at the US Open.

My turn to talk

This cheeky cat isn’t backwards, and gets its 15 minutes of fame.

Wally steals the show

Wally, the emotional support alligator (yes, you read that right), caught the attention of park-goers in Philadelphia and made quite the splash.

Lucas’ new kicks

It’s Lucas’ lucky day as the four-year-old African penguin is fitted for orthopedic shoes to help his chronic foot condition.

Swooping season is here

As we duck and dive our way through swooping season, here is a behind-the-scenes look at why magpies attack.

You’ve goat to be kidding me

Looks like this Alabama deputy may have just found two new four-legged partners.

Collins Street falcons return

“It’s that time of year again,” wrote Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews as he shared a video of the famous peregrine falcons’ return to the ledge of the 33rd floor of 367 Collins Street.

Lovebirds

This lovestruck parrot is pulling out all the stops to woo his lady.