Videos of the week: Dramatic rescue as 40-metre yacht capsizes

It's the weekend again and in this week's must-watch clips includes that sinking feeling as a luxury yacht plunges to the bottom of the Ionian Sea, plus a record drought reveals dinosaur tracks from more than 100 million years ago.

And don’t miss the innovative ‘blowermobile’, or the fitness-forward doberman reminding us all to get to that workout we’ve been putting off for far too long.

Enjoy!

Yacht’s final moments

The Italian Coast Guard rescued nine people from a sinking 40-metre yacht before it capsized and disappeared into the Ionian Sea.

Dinosaur tracks

A severe drought in Texas has dried up a river and revealed remarkable dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago.

HOTD lights up NYC apartment

A New York apartment had a House of the Dragon premier of its own, as many residents tuned in to watch the highly-anticipated GoT prequel.

Spot the octopus

Their extraordinary ability to camouflage makes it so hard to spot these incredible eight-legged sea-dwellers.

Snappy Gilmore

Eliezer Paul-Gindiri, aka Snappy Gilmore, became an overnight TikTok sensation for his unique one-handed golf swing.

Baby steps

This adorable baby elephant is ready to take her first steps just hours after being born.

Doberman workout

Grab a mat, find a spot and stretch it out with this athletic doberman.

Get off my turf!

A shrewd squirrel finds a crafty way to expel an unwanted visitor.

Bear bath

Splish, splash! Who knew bath time could be so much fun?

Leaf blower wheels

This gentleman won’t have to worry about fuel prices with his sweet new ride.