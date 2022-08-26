News Good News Videos of the week: Dramatic rescue as 40-metre yacht capsizes
Updated:

Videos of the week: Dramatic rescue as 40-metre yacht capsizes

It’s the weekend again and in this week’s must-watch clips includes that sinking feeling as a luxury yacht plunges to the bottom of the Ionian Sea, plus a record drought reveals dinosaur tracks from more than 100 million years ago.

And don’t miss the innovative ‘blowermobile’, or the fitness-forward doberman reminding us all to get to that workout we’ve been putting off for far too long.

Enjoy!

Yacht’s final moments 

The Italian Coast Guard rescued nine people from a sinking 40-metre yacht before it capsized and disappeared into the Ionian Sea. 

Dinosaur tracks 

A severe drought in Texas has dried up a river and revealed remarkable dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago. 

HOTD lights up NYC apartment 

A New York apartment had a House of the Dragon premier of its own, as many residents tuned in to watch the highly-anticipated GoT prequel. 

Spot the octopus

Their extraordinary ability to camouflage makes it so hard to spot these incredible eight-legged sea-dwellers.

 

Snappy Gilmore

Eliezer Paul-Gindiri, aka Snappy Gilmore, became an overnight TikTok sensation for his unique one-handed golf swing. 

 

Baby steps

This adorable baby elephant is ready to take her first steps just hours after being born.

 

Doberman workout

Grab a mat, find a spot and stretch it out with this athletic doberman. 

Get off my turf!

A shrewd squirrel finds a crafty way to expel an unwanted visitor. 

Bear bath

Splish, splash! Who knew bath time could be so much fun? 

@oregonzoo Bear conditioner is on full blast #bears #summervibes ♬ original sound – Oregon Zoo

Leaf blower wheels 

This gentleman won’t have to worry about fuel prices with his sweet new ride.

