Top clips: Double the challenge at underwater chess championships 

Happy weekend, dear readers! In this week’s top clips, we watch a battle of strategy and stamina as players at The Dive Chess World Championships in London held their breath, swam to the bottom of a pool and played chess underwater, in a thrilling spin on a classic game.
Plus, a pair of paddle boarders are caught off guard when a pod of whales joins them, even knocking one paddle boarder off his board. Luckily, no one was hurt.
And last, but definitely not least, a laid back Mediterranean monk seal shows us how to vacation as it soaks up sun, sea and views in Greece.
Enjoy!
Underwater chess
Players at The Dive Chess World Championships faced double the challenge as they held their breath and made every move under water.
Florida waterspout
Onlookers were stunned as thunderstorms off the coast of Destin, Florida, formed a mighty waterspout.
Close encounter
Two unsuspecting paddle boarders in Argentina were greeted by 12 whales in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso.
Ravi the red panda is found
After a bold escape from Adelaide Zoo, this plucky runaway was found hiding out in a fig tree.
Gentle giant
A benevolent elephant at an eastern China zoo returned a child’s shoe after it fell into the gentle giant’s enclosure.
Magnetic slime robot
Scientists hope to use this fluid robot, made of magnetic slime, as a tool for operations, including retrieving accidentally swallowed objects from the human body.
Snake legs
Engineer and self-proclaimed snake lover Allen Pan decided it was time to give snakes their legs back.
Wombat family
Take a look at an adorable day of family-fun for this colony of wombats.
@melbournebirdwatching Happy Wombat Wednesday ❤️ one of my favourite animals! #wombat #wombatwednesday #wombats #australia #melbourne #wildlife #animals #animalsoftiktok #wildlifelover #wildlifeconservation #melbourneaustralia #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #cuteanimals #australianwildlife ♬ Happy Ambient – LaRepeticion
Out of office
Finally, a bit of peace and quiet by the water. Talk about seal-liously living your best life!
