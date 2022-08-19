Top clips: Double the challenge at underwater chess championships 

Happy weekend, dear readers! In this week’s top clips, we watch a battle of strategy and stamina as players at The Dive Chess World Championships in London held their breath, swam to the bottom of a pool and played chess underwater, in a thrilling spin on a classic game.

Plus, a pair of paddle boarders are caught off guard when a pod of whales joins them, even knocking one paddle boarder off his board. Luckily, no one was hurt.

And last, but definitely not least, a laid back Mediterranean monk seal shows us how to vacation as it soaks up sun, sea and views in Greece.

If there is a video you'd like us to include next week, you know what to do, tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Enjoy!

Underwater chess

Players at The Dive Chess World Championships faced double the challenge as they held their breath and made every move under water.

Florida waterspout

Onlookers were stunned as thunderstorms off the coast of Destin, Florida, formed a mighty waterspout.

Video: Instagram/Boo Freeman

Close encounter

Two unsuspecting paddle boarders in Argentina were greeted by 12 whales in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso.

Ravi the red panda is found

After a bold escape from Adelaide Zoo, this plucky runaway was found hiding out in a fig tree.

Gentle giant

A benevolent elephant at an eastern China zoo returned a child’s shoe after it fell into the gentle giant’s enclosure.

Magnetic slime robot

Scientists hope to use this fluid robot, made of magnetic slime, as a tool for operations, including retrieving accidentally swallowed objects from the human body.

Snake legs

Engineer and self-proclaimed snake lover Allen Pan decided it was time to give snakes their legs back.

Wombat family

Take a look at an adorable day of family-fun for this colony of wombats.

Out of office

Finally, a bit of peace and quiet by the water. Talk about seal-liously living your best life!