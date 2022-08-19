News Good News Top clips: Double the challenge at underwater chess championships 
Updated:

Happy weekend, dear readers! In this week’s top clips, we watch a battle of strategy and stamina as players at The Dive Chess World Championships in London held their breath, swam to the bottom of a pool and played chess underwater, in a thrilling spin on a classic game.

Plus, a pair of paddle boarders are caught off guard when a pod of whales joins them, even knocking one paddle boarder off his board. Luckily, no one was hurt.

And last, but definitely not least, a laid back Mediterranean monk seal shows us how to vacation as it soaks up sun, sea and views in Greece.

If there is a video you’d like us to include next week, you know what to do, tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Enjoy!

Underwater chess

Players at The Dive Chess World Championships faced double the challenge as they held their breath and made every move under water. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

Florida waterspout

Onlookers were stunned as thunderstorms off the coast of Destin, Florida, formed a mighty waterspout.

Video: Instagram/Boo Freeman

Close encounter 

Two unsuspecting paddle boarders in Argentina were greeted by 12 whales in the coastal town of Monte Hermoso.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Ravi the red panda is found

After a bold escape from Adelaide Zoo, this plucky runaway was found hiding out in a fig tree. 

Gentle giant 

A benevolent elephant at an eastern China zoo returned a child’s shoe after it fell into the gentle giant’s enclosure. 

Magnetic slime robot  

Scientists hope to use this fluid robot, made of magnetic slime, as a tool for  operations, including retrieving accidentally swallowed objects from the human body.

Snake legs  

Engineer and self-proclaimed snake lover Allen Pan decided it was time to give snakes their legs back. 

Wombat family   

Take a look at an adorable day of family-fun for this colony of wombats. 

@melbournebirdwatching Happy Wombat Wednesday ❤️ one of my favourite animals! #wombat #wombatwednesday #wombats #australia #melbourne #wildlife #animals #animalsoftiktok #wildlifelover #wildlifeconservation #melbourneaustralia #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #cuteanimals #australianwildlife ♬ Happy Ambient – LaRepeticion

Out of office 

Finally, a bit of peace and quiet by the water. Talk about seal-liously living your best life!

Topics:

Good news Videos
