In this week’s selection of videos, we see the moment one lucky woman was rescued from her car just before it was swallowed by a sinkhole.

Plus, tennis superstar Roger Federer proves he is a man of his word in a heartwarming video with a young fan.

And a courageous 93-year-old wing-walker shows us that age is nothing but a number.

Dramatic rescue

Firefighters and bystanders in Texas rescued a woman trapped in her car, minutes before it was swallowed by a sinkhole.

Too close for comfort

This water park in China has started limiting visitor numbers after thousands were dangerously crammed in a wave pool.

Federer’s promise

In 2017, tennis great Roger Federer made a pinky promise to a young fan that he would continue playing long enough to share the court with him. Five years after Zizou’s brave request, Federer kept his promise.

Betty takes flight

A fearless 93-year-old British pensioner has strapped herself on top of a plane to raise money for a local hospice. Betty Bromage is no stranger to the skies, this is her fifth wing-walk.

Ori is here

At long last, Healesville Sanctuary’s precious baby tree-kangaroo, Ori, is out of the pouch

Reflection confusion

The saying must be true … you really are your own competition.

Watch your tone!

One thing is for sure, we don’t want to get on this cat’s bad side.

Up up and away

Watch this daredevil go down a slippery slope and make quite the splash.

Calculated risk

This cat is determined to latch on. Might we suggest a trampoline?

Burrow greetings

Come a little closer, this adorable wombat has a secret to tell.