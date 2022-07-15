Videos of the week: Giant avalanche sweeps over hikers in Kyrgyzstan

Hello readers, it’s that time of the week again.

In this week’s selection of videos, TND takes a look at the moment a mammoth avalanche swept over unsuspecting hikers in Kyrgyzstan.

Plus, New Yorkers enjoy some questionable desserts and Canadian Premier League team, Valour FC, loses out on an almost certain goal.

And don’t miss the play that won the Maroons the State of Origin series.

Enjoy!

Avalanche in Kyrgyzstan

A group of tourists was hiking in the Kyrgyzstan Tian Shan mountains when a giant avalanche swept over them.

State of Origin winning play

The incredible moment Ben Hunt won the State of Origin for Queensland.

A taste of capitalism

New Yorkers are cooling off this summer with popsicle treats shaped like the heads of famous billionaires.

Took a tumble dive

When being overly cautious backfires.

Sea Lion chase

A day at the beach in San Diego took a turn when a group of people were chased by two sea lions.

Dust yourself off and try again

This young tennis player reminds us that it’s not about how many times you fall.

Pangolin tree climb

Watch the incredible way this Pangolin climbs a tree.

So close yet so far

This goal for Valour FC was a shoo-in until it was denied by one of the club’s very own.

But he’s a good boy!

A game of fetch takes a twist that leaves this pup mighty confused.

Inspection ready

Stand up straight! This penguin takes inspections very seriously.