Updated:

Videos of the week: Giant avalanche sweeps over hikers in Kyrgyzstan

Hello readers, it’s that time of the week again.

In this week’s selection of videos, TND takes a look at the moment a mammoth avalanche swept over unsuspecting hikers in Kyrgyzstan.

Plus, New Yorkers enjoy some questionable desserts and Canadian Premier League team, Valour FC, loses out on an almost certain goal. 

And don’t miss the play that won the Maroons the State of Origin series.

If you have a video you’d like us to include next week, tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Enjoy!

Avalanche in Kyrgyzstan 

A group of tourists was hiking in the Kyrgyzstan Tian Shan mountains when a giant avalanche swept over them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harry Shimmin (@harryshimmin)

State of Origin winning play 

The incredible moment Ben Hunt won the State of Origin for Queensland. 

A taste of capitalism 

New Yorkers are cooling off this summer with popsicle treats shaped like the heads of famous billionaires.

Took a tumble dive 

When being overly cautious backfires. 

Sea Lion chase 

A day at the beach in San Diego took a turn when a group of people were chased by two sea lions.

Dust yourself off and try again

This young tennis player reminds us that it’s not about how many times you fall.

@whatsyourfavoritenumber

Pangolin tree climb 

Watch the incredible way this Pangolin climbs a tree. 

So close yet so far 

This goal for Valour FC was a shoo-in until it was denied by one of the club’s very own.

But he’s a good boy!

A game of fetch takes a twist that leaves this pup mighty confused.

Inspection ready

Stand up straight! This penguin takes inspections very seriously. 

Topics:

Good news Videos
