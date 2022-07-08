Hooray, readers, it’s the weekend again! In this week’s top videos, a BBC presenter is caught scrolling through his phone on live TV, Venus Williams hits back at a journalist, and swimmers wow with an incredible swimming obstacle course.
Have a clip you would like us to include in next week’s top videos? As always, tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.
Enjoy!
BBC presenter caught scrolling
BBC news presenter Tim Wilcox was caught with his feet up, checking his phone during the BBC’s coverage of the Downing Street crisis.
Tweet from @scottygb
Expensive taste buds
Penguins and otters at an aquarium in Japan are feeling the hit of surging inflation after they were given cheaper fish.
Tweet from @Phil_Lewis_
Obstacle course swimming
These incredible swimmers make this splash-tastic obstacle course race look easy.
Tweet from @kylesockwell
You got served
Venus Williams cleverly hit back at a journalist after she was asked if she was at Wimbledon “for the experience”.
Tweet from @alex_abads
Evacuate the dance floor
This man was having so much fun on the dance floor, he didn’t know he had started a fire.
Tweet from @sharpfootball
With a little help from my friends
Brady came up with this fun way to help Mac down the stairs. As the adage goes, where there is a will, there is a way.
Tweet from @dog_rates
Four’s company
A little to the left, a little to the right. These dogs find out just how many of them can fit through the window frame.
Tweet from @emilyrnunn
A Cloudburst in Austria
Mother Nature watering her plants – this cloudburst over Lake Millstatt, Austria, is a remarkable sight.
Tweet from @wonderofscience
Camouflage Octopus
Watch how this incredible octopus swiftly changes colour and camouflages with the seafloor.
Tweet from @wonderofscience