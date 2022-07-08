Hooray, readers, it’s the weekend again! In this week’s top videos, a BBC presenter is caught scrolling through his phone on live TV, Venus Williams hits back at a journalist, and swimmers wow with an incredible swimming obstacle course.

Enjoy!

BBC presenter caught scrolling

BBC news presenter Tim Wilcox was caught with his feet up, checking his phone during the BBC’s coverage of the Downing Street crisis.

Expensive taste buds

Penguins and otters at an aquarium in Japan are feeling the hit of surging inflation after they were given cheaper fish.

Obstacle course swimming

These incredible swimmers make this splash-tastic obstacle course race look easy.

You got served

Venus Williams cleverly hit back at a journalist after she was asked if she was at Wimbledon “for the experience”.

Evacuate the dance floor

This man was having so much fun on the dance floor, he didn’t know he had started a fire.

With a little help from my friends

Brady came up with this fun way to help Mac down the stairs. As the adage goes, where there is a will, there is a way.

Four’s company

A little to the left, a little to the right. These dogs find out just how many of them can fit through the window frame.

A Cloudburst in Austria

Mother Nature watering her plants – this cloudburst over Lake Millstatt, Austria, is a remarkable sight.

Camouflage Octopus

Watch how this incredible octopus swiftly changes colour and camouflages with the seafloor.