Hooray, readers, it’s the weekend again! And we’re back with the ultimate compilation of must-watch videos for your viewing pleasure.

In this week’s top videos, we revisit the moment an ABC presenter went swimming in Melbourne’s Yarra River, watch Aussie songstress Jessica Mauboy’s awkward onstage incident at the Logies, and check in on an army of waddling ducks.

Yes, you read that right. Duck. Army.

Have a video you’d like us to include next week? Tag us on social media using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Biden takes a tumble

US President Joe Biden took a tumble this week while out cycling in his home state of Delaware. But not to worry, he appeared to walk away unscathed.

The 79-year-old President later explained what happened, saying he was “feeling great” despite the fall.

“Any of you guys ride bikes?” he asked journalists.

“Well, they have some that have this thing you put your toe in, it restrains your foot so it doesn’t slide off the pedal. I was getting off the bike, and it got stuck on the right side.”

Mr Biden went to great extents to prove his good health, even doing a few jumps for the crowd after leaving a church later that day to show he’s still in good nick.

Dip in the Yarra

ABC journalist Margaret Paul pulled the ultimate stunt for her morning report, taking a dip in Melbourne’s murky Yarra River.

World Yoga Day

This presenter took off her shoes to try her hand at yoga – only to be told all she needed to do was some deep breathing exercises.

Wardrobe malfunction

The Logies – Australian television’s “night of nights” – returned this week after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

Logies veteran Jess Mauboy took to the stage during the ceremony, enduring an awkward wardrobe malfunction when she was unable to remove her Latex coat while wearing a matching Latex bodysuit.

Although likely disappointed, Mauboy had no choice but to laugh it off.

As they say, the show must go on!

Toovay Loo?

Thanks to her Drag Race appearance, we now know we’ve been saying pop singer Tove Lo’s name wrong since her breakout 2014 hit Habits (Stay High).

Duck army on the loose

What do you do when you need to clear your field after a harvest? Unleash your duck army, of course!

Screen-licking good

This dog got so hungry watching a cooking show that it tried to taste the food through the screen.

They see me rolling

We’re not sure how this dog ended up behind the wheel of a tractor, but it looks like it’s having the time of its life.

Endlessly entertained

Just like human toddlers are fascinated by cardboard boxes, this lion cub at Taronga Zoo can’t get enough of this sprinkler.