There was plenty of video content to rejoice over this week, starting with the Socceroos’ epic victory early on Tuesday morning. Their win over Peru, secured in a nail-biting penalty shootout, bought the ‘Roos their sixth ticket to the FIFA World Cup.

Plus, don’t miss rap icon Jay-Z’s embarrassing parenting moment, wildlife warrior Robert Irwin’s quick rescue, and a quick-thinking Aussie’s creative forklift solution to stop a car thief in his tracks.

Have a clip you would like us to include in next week’s top videos? As always, tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Grab a hot beverage, a cosy blankie and enjoy!

Golden moment

The crowd went absolutely bonkers this week when the Socceroos qualified for their sixth FIFA World Cup.

It was all thanks to a last-minute substitute, backup goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, who held off Peru in a penalty shootout.

With his Wiggles dance moves and hilarious reaction to the victory, it truly was a heartwarming moment.

Redmayne’s wife, Caitlin, revealed the sweet reason behind his goofy post-match celebration in an interview with the Nine Network.

“I must say that was a tribute to our little girl Poppy,” she said.

“That face of his that he pulls always lights up her face. I’m pretty sure that was for her, it wasn’t just him pulling that crazy face. That was pretty special. Look at that face, you couldn’t not love it.”

We can’t wait to see the Socceroos continue kicking goals in Qatar in November, with hopefully many more heartwarming moments like this to come!

Get this man a Logie!

Redmayne wasn’t the only man who went viral for his post-match shenanigans.

Over in Melbourne’s Federation Square, ABC presenter Tony Armstrong could barely contain his excitement as the news broke.

Armstrong was swarmed by dozens of celebrating Socceroos supporters, who jumped up and down with excitement, kissed the camera lens and even snagged the presenter’s scarf (which was hand-knitted by his mum).

Thankfully, he shared on Twitter that he was later reunited with his scarf (phew).

It’s certainly a big week for Armstrong, who is nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at the Logies, with the award show taking place this Sunday.

Stop embarrassing me, Dad

Turns out all kids are incredibly embarrassed by their parents – even when their parents are music legends Jay-Z and Beyonce.

We think this is the most we’ve ever related to Blue Ivy Carter!

Paws off!

While Robert Irwin got away unscathed after this wombat encounter, the same can’t be said for his iPhone.

Not so fast

After realising someone was stealing their car, one resourceful Aussie used a forklift to make sure the thief had nowhere to run.

Fork-lifting a fork

In more forklifting news, this operator shared the ultimate manoeuvre – and pun – on TikTok.

Food delivery service?

This hungry baby bird, a crested myna, had to find out the hard way that food doesn’t magically jump into its beak.

Bobcat wrestle

While spotting a bobcat family in your backyard might sound terrifying at first, turns out they’re not scary all the time.

I will always love you

Whitney Houston’s famous ballad (originally penned by Dolly Parton) struck a chord with this emotional toddler.

Snow in Mexico

Mexico City was pummelled by intense hail this past week, causing a thick blanket of ice to form over the roads.