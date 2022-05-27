Live

This week has been a big one — especially for newly-installed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Mr Albanese, our nation’s 31st Prime Minister, was sworn in on Monday morning, right before he embarked on his first trip in the new role.

The noteworthy moment has earned a spot in our top videos.

Plus, don’t miss the moment a passionate Collingwood (or Pies) fan asked a player to sign his meat pie at a game over in Perth.

Beginning of a new era

The week began with a truly historic moment.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister, putting an end to the LNP’s nine years in power.

New member for Tangney

New Labor MP Sam Lim is a former dolphin trainer. He shared his adoration for the animal during a press conference.

“Dolphins are so genuine. [They’ll] never hurt you,” he said, calling his stint as a dolphin trailer “the best part of my career”.

Pie signed by a Pie

This Collingwood fan has taken his passion for the Pies to the next level.

Supporter Kai Crisp went viral after he scored a unique piece of memorabilia, asking player Beau McCreery to sign his meat pie during a game.

Asked if he ever ate the pie, the fan said he’s “still got it”.

We’re not sure how long the pie will last — or if it will have any resale value— but the stunt sure got plenty of attention.

Now that’s a falcon

This practice shot at goal didn’t exactly go to plan. Remember to keep your eye on the ball!

Missed my turn!

This hesitant and indecisive driver caused absolute havoc on the roads.

Boom, crash

Harmony, the world’s third-largest cruise ship, got into some trouble this week.

Row, row, row your boat

Leave it up to these travellers to make the oh-so-long walk through the airport that bit more exciting.

You wanna pizza me?

This ambitious seagull didn’t just go for a slice — he took the whole pizza for himself.

More gull madness

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a seagull catching a lift on another seagull!

‘I’ve had enough’

NBA coach Steve Kerr calls for action after the tragic school shooting in Texas that claimed 21 lives.

The video went viral across social media, Kerr’s words hitting home for families around the world.