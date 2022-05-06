Live

Hooray! It’s the weekend once again.

TND is back with all of the must-watch videos from the week that was.

From Elon Musk’s embarrassing moment at the 2022 Met Gala, to an impressive 70-year-old’s 100-metre sprint, you won’t want to miss these clips.

Tearing up the track

At 70 years old, Michael Kish sure knows how to keep up the pace.

The track star blew his competitors out of the water in this viral video, winning the 70-year-old 100m race in just 13.47 seconds.

It’s really nothing short of inspiring.

Blake’s quick change

With guests of the 2022 Met Gala asked to dress to the theme ‘Gilded Glamour’, some looks hit the mark, and others didn’t.

Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively was certainly on the best-dressed list, and her red carpet transformation was absolutely breathtaking.

This Met Gala moment may be one for the books.

The ultimate ‘momager’

Even the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, needed a little wardrobe assistance from Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Asleep on the job

Turns out you can only get away with slacking on the job if you’re this cute at it.

Weeeeeeee!

This alligator is having the time of its life, and we love to see it.

Terrifying twister

This footage captured the moment a community in Kansas was completely uprooted by a horrifying tornado.

Mascot madness

Remember New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s hilarious encounter with those kiwi fruit mascots in Japan?

Well, they’re back – this time in a brand-new advertisement. It really is a piece of art.

Did all they could

These stewards didn’t put up much of a fight guarding the pitch at a football game.

Hello, there!

A turtle greets his buddy with an enthusiastic wave, and it’s simply adorable.

Fire extinguisher

Is your favourite book on fire? It’s no problem for YouTube science expert Nile Red.

The chemistry enthusiast explains how one particular liquid can extinguish a fire with practically zero water damage. Magic!

Turnip dog

This enthusiastic pupper has fully embraced farming life, as seen by his outfit.

Small pig, big jump

There’s no keeping this energetic piglet down. He just wants to play!