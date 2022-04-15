Happy Easter, dear reader! We hope you are enjoying your long weekend so far.

It has been a busy week of election campaigning filled with agony over data, more hecklers, gatecrashers and politicians losing their cool.

Not to fret – we’ve compiled some must-watch clips for your viewing pleasure, including a hilarious moment with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on live TV, plus a baseball fan’s tragic beer spill.

‘Not my beer!’

Not only did this pitch end up a foul ball, but it resulted in a beer sadly spilt.

And by spilt, we mean splattered all over this spectator’s face.

The incident took place during a game between Springfield and Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

If you look carefully, there is actually a net separating the crowd from the play. But sadly, it didn’t do enough to protect this bloke’s frothy.

Good thing the fan was a good sport. We hope someone got him a refill – and a towel!

‘Put your head back on’

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked a kangaroo mascot to put their head back on while on live television this week.

The mascot set-up was arranged to welcome travellers landing in New Zealand.

“I can assure you he’s had his head on for the moments the tourists arriving,” she laughed.

As for one of the kiwi mascots?

“The other kiwi is on a break because we value our workers.”

Nic’s wardrobe update

A few week’s back, Nicolas Cage explained his SXSW outfit was inspired by a shortbread tin.

Now he’s back to explain his adoration of trees.

A dog undercover

This enthusiastic golden retriever gives a new meaning to the term ‘sheep dog’.

Police puppers

You’d have to be barking mad to not fall in love with the newest members of WA Police Force’s Canine Unit.

All in a day’s work?

It may look like this new bridge in Echuca went up in a day thanks to the timelapse, but in reality it took many years.

Check out this footage posted by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews which shows exactly how bridges like this are built.

Fascinating!

Need a hand – or claw?

This bartender’s essential ingredients for a good martini?

Some lemon, vodka and one helpful lobster.

Turtle march

You’ve heard of March of the Penguins, but now it’s these turtles’ time to shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheree Jeldõšev🌱 (@shot.by.sheree)

One angry turtle

In more turtle news, this jolly gardener came head to head with a not-so-friendly turtle.

Just chillin’

What could be better on a long weekend than a nice hot bath?

This seal has his priorities sorted – and we think we might follow suit.

Puppy merry-go-round

These two dogs were caught in a spin during their battle for the ultimate dog stick.

Their swirling confrontation looks like a choreographed dance straight out of Bridgerton.