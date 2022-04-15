News Good News ‘Put your head back on’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s hilarious kangaroo encounter
Updated:

‘Put your head back on’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s hilarious kangaroo encounter

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Happy Easter, dear reader! We hope you are enjoying your long weekend so far.

It has been a busy week of election campaigning filled with agony over data, more hecklers, gatecrashers and politicians losing their cool.

Not to fret – we’ve compiled some must-watch clips for your viewing pleasure, including a hilarious moment with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on live TV, plus a baseball fan’s tragic beer spill.

‘Not my beer!’

Not only did this pitch end up a foul ball, but it resulted in a beer sadly spilt.

And by spilt, we mean splattered all over this spectator’s face.

The incident took place during a game between Springfield and Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

If you look carefully, there is actually a net separating the crowd from the play. But sadly, it didn’t do enough to protect this bloke’s frothy.

Good thing the fan was a good sport. We hope someone got him a refill – and a towel!

‘Put your head back on’

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked a kangaroo mascot to put their head back on while on live television this week.

The mascot set-up was arranged to welcome travellers landing in New Zealand.

“I can assure you he’s had his head on for the moments the tourists arriving,” she laughed.

As for one of the kiwi mascots?

“The other kiwi is on a break because we value our workers.”

Nic’s wardrobe update

A few week’s back, Nicolas Cage explained his SXSW outfit was inspired by a shortbread tin.

Now he’s back to explain his adoration of trees.

@lionsgateupdate on things nicolas likes: shortbread ✅ trees ✅♬ original sound – Lionsgate

A dog undercover

This enthusiastic golden retriever gives a new meaning to the term ‘sheep dog’.

@shreyasr9 #tuscany #tuscanyitaly ♬ Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams

Police puppers

You’d have to be barking mad to not fall in love with the newest members of WA Police Force’s Canine Unit.

@wapolice What do you think the last puppy will be named? #wapol #wapolice #fyp #puppy ♬ original sound – WA Police Force

All in a day’s work?

It may look like this new bridge in Echuca went up in a day thanks to the timelapse, but in reality it took many years.

Check out this footage posted by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews which shows exactly how bridges like this are built.

Fascinating!

Need a hand – or claw?

This bartender’s essential ingredients for a good martini?

Some lemon, vodka and one helpful lobster.

@capeannlobstermen Larry the Tipsy Bartender😏 Lemon Drop🍸#capeannlobstermen #larrythebartender @KetelOneVodka ♬ Sex and the City (Main Theme) – TV Sounds Unlimited

Turtle march

You’ve heard of March of the Penguins, but now it’s these turtles’ time to shine.

One angry turtle

In more turtle news, this jolly gardener came head to head with a not-so-friendly turtle.

Just chillin’

What could be better on a long weekend than a nice hot bath?

This seal has his priorities sorted – and we think we might follow suit.

@sealcentrepieterburen How is your Monday going? 😴 #mood #seal #sealrescue #greyseal #zeehondencentrumpieterburen #animalsoftiktok ♬ Cleaning – Owen Wang

Puppy merry-go-round

These two dogs were caught in a spin during their battle for the ultimate dog stick.

Their swirling confrontation looks like a choreographed dance straight out of Bridgerton.

@projectgirlband This is why dogs aren’t Apex predators #dog #dogsofttiktok #dogs #fyp #puppy ♬ Howl’s Moving Castle – Merry-Go-Round of Life – Vitamin String Quartet

Topics:

Instagram News Videos
Follow Us

Live News
Rodent infestation plagues ‘fed up’ Snowy 2.0 workers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $55 billion
Tim Ferguson anti-vax
The Ferguson Report: Bye, George! That’s a nice payout you’ll pocket
Latest tally takes global COVID-19 cases past 500 million
How to avoid lines at the airport.
How to minimise airport chaos over the Easter holidays: Pack light