Top videos: Morrison and Albanese grilled in heated public encounters

This week’s headlines have been filled with more must-watch moments.

As we eagerly waited for the Prime Minister to call the election, a few unexpected confrontations and awkward moments filled our Twitter feeds.

Plus, you won’t want to miss the moment a US couple drove through a tornado completely unscathed, or the adorable moment a gaggle of geese joined in on a marching parade.

Pub stunt backfires

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was caught off guard this week when he was confronted by an angry pensioner at a Newcastle pub.

Mr Morrison was put on the spot, as the clearly enraged man grilled the Prime Minister on everything from taxes to the delayed federal ICAC.

Aside from the heated exchange, Mr Morrison insisted he had a “very welcome reception”.

Albanese’s ‘tough question’

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese also had an unexpected confrontation at a press conference in Perth.

The heckler asked Mr Albanese if he was “up for” a “tough question”, which the Opposition Leader gently rebuffed.

“Sorry, we can’t really do that. The Media Alliance people will get upset,” said Mr Albanese.

“I don’t think the media will mind at all,” the man insisted.

“We’re just taking questions from journalists, because that’s what you do at a press conference,” Mr Albanese clarified.

‘Ducking the questions’

The next day, Mr Morrison took a jab at Mr Albanese over the incident.

“Anthony Albanese has been ducking the questions for three years,” he told media.

“This election campaign, he’ll have to answer them. Yesterday I noticed he didn’t like answering questions and had the questioner removed.”

Ironically, seconds after sledging Mr Albanese for evading questions, the Prime Minister did just that.

He removed himself from the press conference, despite reporters clearly having more questions to ask.

Aussie street gang

These kangaroos had a punch-on in the middle of this residential street.

Going ’round the twist

This husband and wife managed to drive through a terrifying tornado completely unscathed – apart from their rear window.

Brought back to life

Watch this parched river bed come back to life along with some recent rainfall.

Sydney lets it snow

New South Wales really has seen it all in the past couple of weeks.

A surprise Morning ❄️

♬ Day in the Life – Central Cee

Healthy appetite

This hungry bird shows it has a bottomless stomach – and an endless appetite

Meanwhile in Denmark …

A gaggle of geese marched perfectly in sync with a jolly parade in Odense, Denmark.

Mesmerising pottery

This pot is so large it needs four pairs of hands to mould it.