Live

Hooray, it’s the weekend once more!

After a long week of politics and budget updates, it’s time to take a look back on the week’s biggest moments, starting with Kim Jong-un’s bizarre Tom Cruise impersonation and that shocking Oscar moment. This week we have it all.

Plus, don’t miss the heartwarming moment from late cricket legend Shane Warne’s memorial service.

Kim goes full Maverick

No, this isn’t the new Top Gun: Maverick trailer.

However, it appears North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was inspired by the ’80s classic when recording this bizarre propaganda video.

It seems his love for film is as big as his love for missile tests.

Shock Oscars slap

Just when we thought Oscars controversies couldn’t come any bigger than the infamous La La Land/Moonlight flub, this happened.

Will Smith astonished millions of Oscars viewers when he took to the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The Academy said Smith was asked to leave the venue following the incident – a request which he reportedly rejected.

Smith’s Best Actor victory may be short-lived. He is now facing ‘disciplinary proceedings’ over the events, which may result in him being stripped of his award.

‘It’s the Shane Warne stand forever’

There wasn’t a dry eye in the MCG on Wednesday as family and friends paid tribute to late cricket legend Shane Warne.

His children, Brooke, Jackson and Summer, unveiled the newly named Shane Warne stand on the evening to thunderous applause.

Senator’s bold statement

Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells’ strong words for the Prime Minister this week sent Parliament into a frenzy.

The bird whisperer

Not only is Kiwi actor Sam Neill a dinosaur expert in Jurassic Park, but he also has a way with birds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SamNeillTheProp (@samneilltheprop)

Tentacular spectacular

In a matter of seconds, this amazing octopus inflates its body to form a balloon.

Rescue operation a success

In some good news from Ukraine, eight kangaroos have been successfully evacuated from a Kharkiv eco-park.

Kitty goes for a ride

This daring cat even has a helmet to match its owner. Adorable!



Survival of the fittest

These turtles quite literally had to fight for their lives. It’s giving us flashbacks to that iconic Titanic door scene.

Pitch perfect

This intelligent bird has perfected the main Harry Potter theme.

Penguin’s quick thinking

This fearful penguin had to quickly seek refuge from a hungry orca.