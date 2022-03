US girl survives tornado that lifted house

Live

A tornado that ripped through a New Orleans suburb lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family of three inside.

Neighbours said the parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help.

Their daughter was on a breathing machine, and now was stuck inside.

Chuck Heirsch told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate that he called emergency services as he saw his neighbour on Prosperity Street trying to reach his daughter.

“They were screaming. His wife was hysterical. They were already traumatised from taking that Wizard of Oz ride,” Mr Heirsch said.

“All the men in the neighbourhood ran to the house. The mother, they brought her to me. I just held her,” Nerissa Ledet told the newspaper.

“I tried to console her. I said, ‘You know they’re going to get her out’.”

Firefighters quickly arrived and carried her out in a blanket.

St Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis described the rescue, saying she is in a hospital and “doing fine”.