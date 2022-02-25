Search on for mystery $60m Powerball winner

Live

Lottery officials are on the hunt for the mystery winner of $60 million from Thursday’s jackpot Powerball draw.

The ticket, sold in NSW’s Coffs Harbour region, was one of two first division winning entries nationally in the more than $120 million jackpot pool.

Each scored $63,309,056.98.

The lucky NSW entry was not registered to a player card, which means The Lott officials have no way of contacting the winner. Instead, they must wait for the ticket-holder to check their ticket and get in touch to start the process of claiming their prize.

They urged anyone who had bought a ticket in Thursday night’s jackpot draw from NSW Lotteries outlet in the Coffs Harbour region to check their ticket immediately.

“Someone could be in store for a life-changing Friday. But first they need to check their ticket and discover they’re now more than $60 million richer,” The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said.

“Previous winners have kept their winning lottery tickets in their wallet, handbag, on the fridge door or in the car glovebox.”

The other $60 million winner from Thursday’s jackpot was from Western Australia.

There were also 36 division two winners, who shared more than $2.7 million, receiving $77,385.90 each. There were 5,558,090 winners in divisions two to nine, who collected $100,574,184.70 in prizes.

There have now been three Powerball division one winning entries across Australia so far in 2022 that have scored more than $200 million.

In 2021, 14 Powerball division one winners across Australia pocketed more than $550.1 million in prize money.

During this time, Powerball offered an $80 million jackpot three times – the biggest prize offered by any Australian lottery game during the year.

Of the 14 Powerball division one winning entries in 2021, seven landed in NSW, four in Queensland, two in Victoria and one in WA.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1345 on Thursday 24 February 2022 were 6, 15, 9, 27, 32, 28, 33. The all-important Powerball number was 8.