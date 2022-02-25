News Good News Search on for mystery $60m Powerball winner
Live

Search on for mystery $60m Powerball winner

powerball mystery 60m
Ticket-holders are being urged to check gloveboxes and handbags for the winning $60 million ticket. Photo: The Lott
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Lottery officials are on the hunt for the mystery winner of $60 million from Thursday’s jackpot Powerball draw.

The ticket, sold in NSW’s Coffs Harbour region, was one of two first division winning entries nationally in the more than $120 million jackpot pool.

Each scored $63,309,056.98.

The lucky NSW entry was not registered to a player card, which means The Lott officials have no way of contacting the winner. Instead, they must wait for the ticket-holder to check their ticket and get in touch to start the process of claiming their prize.

They urged anyone who had bought a ticket in Thursday night’s jackpot draw from NSW Lotteries outlet in the Coffs Harbour region to check their ticket immediately.

“Someone could be in store for a life-changing Friday. But first they need to check their ticket and discover they’re now more than $60 million richer,” The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said.

“Previous winners have kept their winning lottery tickets in their wallet, handbag, on the fridge door or in the car glovebox.”

The other $60 million winner from Thursday’s jackpot was from Western Australia.

There were also 36 division two winners, who shared more than $2.7 million, receiving $77,385.90 each. There were 5,558,090 winners in divisions two to nine, who collected $100,574,184.70 in prizes.

There have now been three Powerball division one winning entries across Australia so far in 2022 that have scored more than $200 million.

In 2021, 14 Powerball division one winners across Australia pocketed more than $550.1 million in prize money.

During this time, Powerball offered an $80 million jackpot three times – the biggest prize offered by any Australian lottery game during the year.

Of the 14 Powerball division one winning entries in 2021, seven landed in NSW, four in Queensland, two in Victoria and one in WA.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1345 on Thursday 24 February 2022 were 6, 15, 9, 27, 32, 28, 33. The all-important Powerball number was 8.

Topics:

lottery
Follow Us

Live News

Probuild
Construction giant blames high-risk Australian sector as Probuild collapse threatens tradies
Cleaning products ranked
‘Worse than water’: Experts rank the best and worst cleaning products in Australia
Bank
National Australia Bank denies ‘outrageous’ policy change
Ukraine invasion
Ukraine invasion bodes heavy economic, security consequences for Australia
mad max fury road
‘Clash of the titans’: Inside the feud on Mad Max: Fury Road set as next film starts
plastics obesity
Obesity crisis: Chemicals in plastics appear to drive weight gain