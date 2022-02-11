Worldle helps save grandmother in 17-hour hostage ordeal

Live

A Chicago grandmother has been rescued from a terrifying hostage ordeal thanks to an unlikely saviour – the online Wordle craze.

Denyse Holt, 80, has told police in Illinois she was home alone late on February 5 when she woke in the middle of the night to find a naked and bloody man standing in her bedroom.

The man – since named by police as 32-year-old James Davis – allegedly pointed a pair of scissors at Ms Holt. He had been cut by glass from windows he broke to enter her home.

“I didn’t think I was going to live,” Ms Holt told CBS.

“I was in shock. I was trying to survive.”

Mr Davis told her Ms Holt wouldn’t harm her. He got into bed with her – and then made another demand.

“He said, ‘No, I’m not warm enough. We have to take a bath’.”

Still wearing her nightgown, Ms Holt was forced into a warm bath with the home invader. Afterwards, he took knives from the kitchen, disconnected her phones, and locked her in a cold basement bathroom.

In the cold and dark, with no windows, Ms Holt did exercises throughout her 17 hours of captivity.

“I was doing marching and stretching as much as I could,” she said.

But, across the country in Seattle, Ms Holt’s daughter, Meredith Holt-Caldwell, soon noticed that her mother wasn’t responding to text messages. She also hadn’t sent in her Wordle, a popular daily word puzzle.

“I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning. And that was disconcerting to her,” Ms Holt said.

An alarmed Ms Holt-Caldwell contacted police, who headed to Ms Holt’s home.

After a stand-off with Mr Davis that lasted hours, a police SWAT team entered the home. They used a stun gun to subdue him and take him into custody.

Mr Davis faces multiple charges, including home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer. Police have also reported he had mental health issues.

Ms Holt, meanwhile, was unharmed.

“I never thought in a million years this is what was happening, but it was,” she said.

“I’m very lucky.”

Wordle is an online game that was created by a software engineer, initially for his wife, who loves word puzzles. It has since become a smash global hit, and was bought a fortnight ago by The New York Times for a sum “in the low seven figures”.

