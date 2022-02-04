What a week it has been for Australian sport – with plenty of iconic moments captured in video format.

Of course, Aussie golden girl Ash Barty’s historic Australian Open victory made it straight to the top of our list of videos this week.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis’ shock men’s doubles win wasn’t far behind.

Special mention also to the new official G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) Rafael Nadal, who snared a record-breaking 21st grand slam title at this year’s tournament.

Join us in reliving these incredible moments below. Plus, check out the other videos that made TND reporters grin – including heartwarming gestures and canine calamity.

Ash makes history

There wasn’t a dry eye in Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night when Ash Barty claimed the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles title.

To add to the tear-jerking moment, Barty’s mentor and four-time Australian Open champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley was there to hand her the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

Barty is the first Australian woman to win the title in 44 years.

‘Special Ks’ defy expectations

Just hours after Barty’s drought-breaking victory, Aussie duo Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis triumphed in the men’s doubles final.

Both Kyrgios and Kokkinakis bowed out of the men’s singles tournament disappointingly early – but found a surprising second wind with their doubles efforts.

The pair are the first all-Aussie pairing to take out the tournament since ‘The Woodies’ (Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde) in 1997.

What an evening for Australian sport.

Nadal hits 21

We just had to include the moment Rafael Nadal secured his 21st grand slam title at this year’s tournament.

What makes 21 so special, you may be thinking?

Nadal’s rivals, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, both have 20 grand slam titles to their names.

Nadal now has that sweet edge over the pair, officially making him the greatest tennis player of all time.

‘Help, I’m thirsty!’

Just like the tennis stars that faced the sizzling Melbourne heat this year (even Nadal battled heatstroke), this cat needed his hydration.

We’re not sure how effective this method was, but it’s certainly amusing to watch.

Impromptu performance

This adoring dog owner was caught singing ABBA’s Dancing Queen – complete with a couple of air kisses to his pooch.

The pup looked to be captivated by the passionate rendition.

Girl’s best friend

Allow this video of a girl covering her dog’s ears during Lunar New Year celebrations to warm the cockles of your heart.

Best brother ever

This little guy was just bursting with emotion over his newborn sister.

Our hearts can barely handle it.

A wee lion!

There’s nothing like a very traditional lion dance to get you in the spirit of the Lunar New Year … especially if a cat is beneath the costume.

Fish are friends not food (not)

Talk about a mouthful …

Sea lions ahead!

Sometimes lions frolic on the beach, too.

Question: Would you rather swim beside a shark or a lion …? I think we’d pick the swimming pool in this case.

Super-dog

This pup is very enthusiastic about earning his treats, so much so that laying down means landing with a thump on the ground in superman position.