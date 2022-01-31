Brutal history behind the beach named Australia’s best

Live

Bondi might have the glamour, Byron the celebrities and Noosa the tranquility, but a tiny stretch of sand with a bloody past has beaten all three, and 19 others, to be crowned Australia’s best beach.

Misery Beach, near Albany in Western Australia, used to be stained red with the blood of slaughtered sperm whales.

But since the closure of Australia’s last whaling station 44 years ago it has become a haven for seals, whales and dolphins.

The 200-metre beach five hours south-east of Perth was named the country’s best on Sunday in a list compiled by Tourism Australia’s beach ambassador Brad Farmer.

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said Mr Farmer had “one of the toughest jobs in Australia”, narrowing down more than 11,000 candidates to curate a selection of “our most spectacular beaches that will inspire and excite holiday makers all over Australia and the world”.

Mr Tehan encouraged local holiday makers and international tourists alike to include as many as possible on their itineraries as Australia reopens.

Australia’s top 20 beaches of 2022

Misery Beach, WA: Minang Country south of Albany

Don’t be fooled by the name. With its aqua blue water and cascading rock face, Misery Beach is anything but a bad time.