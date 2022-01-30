News Good News ‘Matilda’ and ‘Levi’ join list of year’s most popular baby names
‘Matilda’ and ‘Levi’ join list of year’s most popular baby names

There's a good chance several of these infants will go by name of Levi, Theodore or Chloe. Photo: Getty
Matilda, Levi and Theodore have all made their debuts in the top 10 of the most popular baby names in NSW for 2021.

Amelia and Oliver remain the most popular names for the state’s newest residents, as recorded by the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

There were 90,059 babies born in NSW last year, 14 more than the 90,045 who arrived in 2020.

Olivia, Charlotte, Isla, Ava, Mia, Grace, Chloe, Ella and Matilda joined Amelia as the most popular girls names of the year.

For boys, Oliver was followed by Noah, Jack, Henry, William, Leo, Lucas, Theodore, Levi and Thomas.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman sent his congratulations to all new parents.

“While Amelia and Oliver remain popular choices with parents, it’s good to see Matilda waltzing up the charts, along with Theodore and Levi,” Mr Speakman said.

The names Liam, James, Sophia and Zoe were nudged out of the top spots they held last year.

Parents have 60 days to register their newborn, which can be done for free online.

-AAP

