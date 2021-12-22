News Good News Here are some of the memes that got us through 2021
Updated:

This year has been tough, but the memes have been solid. Photo: Know Your Meme/TND
The year 2021 is drawing to a close and if there is one thing we won’t miss, it’s memes.

The reason we won’t miss them is because they’ll be right there with us in 2022, in our hearts, our minds, and our sent, received and saved folders.

Here are some of the highlights from this year, in case you missed them.

  1. The ‘Bernie meme’ was an instant sensation after US politician Bernie Sanders was photographed at the Biden inauguration in mittens and a coat. He looked so warm and unimpressed that the internet quickly began cutting and pasting him in all kinds of wild situations.
  2. Dean Boxall could not contain his excitement when Ariarne Titmus won gold in Tokyo. The reaction from the Aussie coach sparked debate around what is “appropriate”, but the other half of the internet were too busy making him into memes to care.
  3. The happy and sad sides of the bus are perfect meme fodder: A picture that can say a thousand words, all of them fitting the same idea.
  4. The ‘how it started v how it ended’ meme is not a new concept, but it really seemed to peak in 2021 as bored people everywhere began applying it to just about any situation.
  5. Red flags in a relationship are never a good sign, by definition. But the makers of memes everywhere got creative this year with what they considered to be a “red flag”.
  6. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp (or what will one day be referred to as the early iterations of the Metaverse) all crashed on the same day. And it led to a meme-fest celebrating the longevity of Twitter.
  7. Star Wars: Return of the Meme. OK, no one has actually referred to it as that, but we couldn’t resist. This is just one iteration we’ve seen mocking Netflix for gaslighting us into believing it is the droid we’re looking for.

  8. Former New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian watches things, like State of Origin, and anything else you can edit into the background of this photo of her.

