Each year those who appreciate attractive humans and keeping track of the months are gifted with the Australian Firefighters calendar.

Now in its 29th year, the firefighters calendar raises money for charity with images of fit-looking men holding things like hoses and cute animals.

But not all heroes wear red overalls.

Some wear hard hats, tool belts and plumber’s cracks.

Enter The Real Tradie Calendar for 2022, featuring tradesmen dressed up and posing for their own self-deprecating takes on famous images.

Advertised as “the calendar you can’t unsee”, it is the second from the team at Goulburn Valley Plaster Products (GVPP), with proceeds going towards mental health support for blue-collar workers.

Steph Dwyer, the office manager at GVPP, told The New Daily the 2021 calendar had been so successful, the team were keen to “take it to the next level” for 2022.

“We came up with the idea of the iconic images and our boys recreating them, and we had such a great day filming it,” Ms Dwyer said.

The concept took about six weeks to plan, she said, and they had sold dozens of copies just a day after launching.

The team has already been tossing around ideas for next year, she said.

“It’s been so successful and everybody thinks it’s great,” Ms Dwyer said.

The calendar will help support the work of the TIACS (This Is A Conversation Starter) Foundation, a mental health support line aiming to reduce self harm among blue-collar workers.

“TIACS does not want those suffering from a bad week, month or even years to become another statistic to self harm,” GVPP said in a statement.

The images were taken onsite and Ms Dwyer said “the whole team got involved”.

Her favourite image was the Titanic scene, recreated by Ethan and Dylan posing as Rose and Jack.

“It was a great chance for the team to get off the tools and brave it all in the name of a good cause,” manager Peter Hanson said in a statement.

The Real Tradie Calendar 2022 costs $25 and can be purchased here.

TIACS is a free service and is open for a quick chat or text, a longer chat or a follow up with a mental health professional.

Nine Australians die every day by suicide and 75 per cent of those who take their own life are male, according to Lifeline.