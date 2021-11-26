Another week has passed us by and it was not one to be scoffed at.

In the past seven days there has been wild weather and floods as the BOM announced we have entered a La Niña.

The federal government sent troops and police to the Solomon Islands and a new variant of COVID-19 has been put on the radar.

With all that and more on the news, we suggest taking a moment to tune out – chill – and watch our top videos of the week.

Recipe for disaster

Warning: Do not try this at home.

Actually, if you do try it, please send us photos of your taste-test moment.

Y-U-C-K.

Shopping for catnip

Cheese the cat was captured by his owners this week browsing the aisles of a hardware franchise.

This is not an endorsement for the store, we just love how at home Cheese seems rolling around in that shopping cart.

BYO long necks

It’s pretty exciting to see one giraffe out on safari.

Well, try a whole herd.

We reckon we’d be thrilled but … equally terrified.

Where you at, Goofy?

In honour of Mickey Mouse Day this week (yes, it’s a real thing) we have decided to share this wild remix from TikToker Yvung Mickey [pronounced: Young Mickey].

We can’t claim to understand why, but they’ve apparently started some beef between Mickey Mouse and Goofy and we are loving the energy.

Give this man a job

Bosco the sausage dog is doing a great job carrying that big stick, very cute!

But the passerby with the positive attitude is the real star of this clip.

Everyone needs a little positive reinforcement sometimes, and this gentleman seems to be brimming with it.

Always be kind

These aren’t tears, we just have something in our eye.

This influencer is bringing some wholesome content to social media, posting videos raising awareness for mental health struggles.

He offers hugs to strangers, but we don’t think it’s creepy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐢 (@mdmotivator)

Go easy on us, Adele

With the release of Adele’s latest album 30, this week has already been an emotional one.

Just when we thought we couldn’t cry our eyes out any more, Adele’s surprise reunion with her English teacher, Miss McDonald, who she said made her love literature, was an emotional one to watch.

“You really did change my life,” Adele said.

Grab some tissues and watch this beautiful reunion.

Plus, stick around for Alan Carr’s rendition of Make You Feel My Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV (@itv)

Two gigglepots

Even though most of us are now out of lockdown, sometimes life can still get ya down.

We are still in the middle of a pandemic, after all.

These two sweet babies having a giggle reminds us that there’s always something to giggle about and, admit it, you can’t help but join in!

Smooth like butter, BTS

It’s not every day you’re sitting in your car, minding your own business, only for the world’s biggest boy band to jump out and perform a flash dance for you.

These lucky Los Angelenos caught a surprise performance from South Korean band BTS, who smashed their performance of their hit song, Butter.

It’s been a pretty good week for BTS, who were also nominated for their second Grammy award.

Bonus Video: Someone hose them down

This is a throwback to last week, but we had to include this important community service announcement.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar is out and features some very healthy looking heroes holding adorable animals.

They are raising money for wildlife foundations, an important cause.

Did we justify it enough?