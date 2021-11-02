Tracey Nicol-Lewis might look like your everyday Muggle, but she has an astonishing secret.

Inside her home, divided into three separate rooms, Ms Nicol-Lewis has stockpiled the world’s largest collection of Harry Potter memorabilia.

OK, so it’s not really a secret.

Guinness World Records has officially recognised the bubbly Welsh Potterhead for her record-breaking magical hoard.

She began assembling the epic 5284-piece haul in 2002 and said it is not yet complete, despite knocking out the previous record of 2187 pieces.

Among her many, many, many items was a Ron Weasley Pez lolly, until she gave it to Rupert Grint.

The actor is one of 50 cast members she has met since starting the collection.

Ms Nicol-Lewis also owns the most Wizarding World memorabilia, a record previously held by fellow Welshwoman Victoria Maclean.

Ms Maclean gathered 3686 pieces of memorabilia over an 18-year period, according to Guinness World Records.

Ms Nicol-Lewis owns everything from shoes exclusively sold to Wizarding World gold members, to Lucius Malfoy’s death-eater mask and Albus Dumbledore’s knife.

One of her favourite items is a Pop! Vinyl of Nymphadora Tonks, played by Natalia Tena.

“I love her in the film and in person,” Ms Nicol-Lewis told Guinness World Records.

“I actually cried when I got to meet her. I just love how magical she is. She’s just amazing.”

The superfan said she feels most similar to the character of Ms Tonks because she likes to be different.

Her affinity for wizards has also cast some magic in her love life.

She had a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and said while her husband is not a fan of Harry and co., he lovingly encouraged her to attempt the record.

The collection of Lego, books, stuffed toys and official merchandise is so large they had to move to a bigger house.

Acquiring such a vast number of pieces has definitely been a challenge, especially without the ‘accio’ summoning spell to help out – at least as far as we know.