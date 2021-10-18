Quartet sets golfing record in fastest hole challenge

Live

Australia’s Min Woo Lee has teamed up with three other European Tour players to set a Guinness World Record for the time to complete a hole on a golf course.

Lee joined Sean Crocker, Nicolai Hojgaard and Wilco Nienaber in taking up the challenge to break the record of 27.88 seconds set by an American team in 2018.

Professionals usually take 10 to 15 minutes to complete a hole on a golf course.

The hole chosen was the fourth at Valderrama Golf Club in Spain which is 501 yards long.

Fastest hole in golf – 27.88 seconds. @GuinnessWorldRecords with the boys. Did we beat it? Check it out! ⏱👊🏼 #HeroChallenge #LetsGoooo

⠀

pic.twitter.com/0wuRFlYLcf — Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) October 16, 2021

After several failed attempts over more than two hours and many howls of frustration, Nienaber launched a 361-yard drive on to the fairway where Crocker waited for the ball to come to a stop.

His 140-yard approach shot landed within four feet of the hole and Lee sank the putt as Hojgaard lifted the flag.

The quartet had a nervous wait as the judges reviewed the footage and when the official time was announced – 24.75 seconds – it sparked wild celebrations.