Baby Shark still haunts us

A novelty airhorn is giving us flashbacks to 2019 when a whole family of sharks took over the airwaves. Though this video claims a bus honking out the Baby Shark tune would happen “only in Australia”, we’ve spotted evidence of it in Pakistan, too. Banning this riff is a shark cull we could get behind.

Is this Sydney?

No, not kidding! This week we saw chaotic scenes on the east coast meteorological maps. Fancy a storm? How about three? We’ll throw in some golfball-sized hailstones for free. And did we mention there was also more tornadoes?!

Storm ahead

For weeks now Australians on the east coast have been hearing there’s a big storm coming. And boy, did the skies deliver! One roaming photographer captured a time-lapse of the super cell storm rolling in and, honestly, we’re mesmerised.

Make love, not salmonella

Celebrity chef and star of Hell’s Kitchen Gordon Ramsay was clearly doing this duet on TikTok hoping to build a brother up. But as soon as he saw that raw chicken it was all over for this boyfriend.

Putting on a show

North Korean soldiers put on a dramatic – and bizarre – display for Kim Jong-un this week. It is certainly an intimidating show of brute strength. But in the newsroom, chatter expressed jealousy over Kim Jong-un’s fresh haircut. Could be a sign some of us have been in lockdown too long?

Downward dog

It only took a matter of seconds for this enthusiastic hound to put a ‘smashing’ end to the family coffee table.

Pattinson’s Batman revealed

For some of us, Robert Pattinson will always be that 100-year-old, bloodsucking teenager stuck in a love triangle with a dog and an emo. But Pattinson’s Twilight years are over, and his Batman era has begun. Fans were thrilled to see hear a preview of Pattinson’s Batman on Friday morning.

Queen shades ScoMo

The Queen expressed a rare public opinion on Thursday. HRH was overheard airing her frustrations over leaders *cough, Scott Morrison* who had not yet committed to show up at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. Think what you will, but he has since agreed to go.

Bear the koala rescuer

Bear the Australian coolie went from homeless to hero after joining the USC Detection Dogs for Conservation program. The six-year-old was awarded a special honour at the Animal Action Awards in London for his work rescuing koalas during the Black Summer bushfires.