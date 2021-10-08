Dishwasher python gives Ballina man a fright

Live

Forget carpet snakes – this dishwasher python gave an early-morning fright to a Ballina man on Thursday.

Keith Williams was unstacking his dishwasher about 5am, eager for a cuppa, before he realised there was a sizeable python curled up among his glassware.

Mr Williams documented his findings on Twitter, and has captivated thousands across the globe.

Mr Williams appeared on ABC News Breakfast on Friday to share his reaction to finding his dishwasher was inhabited.

“It’s always a freakout,” he said.

Despite the initial shock, Mr Williams said he was able to keep his composure.

“When you first see it, you jump a while and the heart races, and then you start to calm down when you realise it is just a lovely python.

“I don’t really need to be scared of it.”

About 9am, Mr Williams said it appeared the python had made its way outside, and he was finally able to grab a well-needed cup of coffee.

All seemed to be back to business as usual, until the python reappeared inside, causing a scene.

“About an hour and a half later, it reappeared while the restaurant was open, and started going across the floor. So, we opened a different window and it went out, but it did cause quite a ruckus for a few minutes there.”

At the end of a dramatic morning, Mr Williams said it was time to get back to business.

“Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a lot of washing up to redo.”

It’s not the first time Mr Williams has spotted a reptilian spectacle in close quarters. He documented finding two snakes tanged up in front of his kitchen window at a different property back in 2017.

He also shared he had three pythons living in the ceiling at the time.

“I always figured it was better to have the pythons up there than to have rats and mice around the house, so we let them be.”

Ssssssscary stuff!