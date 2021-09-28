Live

NSW Police Force Dog Unit’s newest rookies have been named by brave kids at Sydney Children’s Hospital.

Six german shepherd puppies have reported for duty in the ‘C-unit’ and will begin training to secure a spot on the force, police said on Tuesday.

The four females and two males were born on May 21 to mum Bonnie and dad Vegas.

The Dog and Mounted Command asked patients at Sydney Children’s Hospital at Randwick, in Sydney’s east, to vote for their favourite names starting with the letter C.

Command patron Andrea Fuller said it was only fitting.

“These are some of the strongest and bravest children in our community, so it seems natural for them to be given the opportunity to name our newest frontline heroes,” Ms Fuller said.

Eight-year-old Alice was pleased with the distraction during an unexpected visit to the emergency room.

She took the opportunity to prove her friendship, giving a nod to a mate while voting for her favourite moniker.

“I wanted to name the puppy Cody because my best friend’s name is Cody, and dogs are her favourite animal,” Alice said.

Four-year-old Nate, a surgical patient at the hospital, voted for the name Charger.

“I picked Charger because it sounded like a really good Police dog name,” Nate said.

The females are Cody, Carrie, Carol, and Cali, while the males are Charger and Coops.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott has welcomed the fresh additions to the force.

“These pups represent the next generation of the Force’s Police Dog team, one of the most highly-trained and respected in the world,” Mr Elliott said.

“I join the children, who named the pups, in following the progress of the C-litter; I know they will achieve great things in the future.”

Dog and Mounted Commander Superintendent Michael Rochester said the children had left a lasting imprint on the Dog Unit by naming the canine rookies.

“Unfortunately, this year the kids weren’t able to meet the pups in person because of the pandemic, but we were very glad we could get them involved virtually,” Mr Rochester said.

“If these pups are successful through their training, they’ll go on to help the community in many ways.

“Our dogs are used to find missing people, assist in pursuits, detect drugs, explosives and other paraphernalia, and have a variety of other specialist functions which make them an invaluable law enforcement capability.”

The pups are being exposed to new environments and experiences as they undergo their foundational training.

-with AAP