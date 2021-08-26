News Good News Watch grieving farmer’s tribute to ‘very special’ aunt
Updated:
Live

Watch grieving farmer’s tribute to ‘very special’ aunt

farmer sheep heart
Mr Jackson's sheep get to work forming his heart-warming tribute. Photo: Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A NSW sheep farmer is warming hearts with a touching tribute to a beloved aunt.

Ben Jackson, who lives in Guyra in northern NSW, was unable to travel to Brisbane for his aunt Deb Cowdery’s funeral because of coronavirus border rules.

Instead, he used what he had at hand – his flock of sheep – to pay a special tribute. With the aid of a few tricks, he got the flock to form a massive heart-shaped formation and filmed the spectacle on a drone.

The video was played at Ms Cowdery’s funeral service.

“I feel a bit hopeless here on the farm, but I wanted to show my love somehow,” Mr Jackson told The Weekly Times this week.

His aunty Deb was “very special”, he said.

“It’s completely busted me not being able to say cheerio, but it is what it is I guess,” he told Seven’s Sunrise on Thursday.

“If this just brings a smile to just one person’s face, she’d be one very proud aunty right now.”

The heart-warming trick was surprisingly simple to create. Mr Jackson just used the supplementary feed he gives his sheep ahead of lambing, and laid it out in a heart-shaped pattern. Though the well-laid plan wasn’t without its difficulties.

“I had to have several cracks at making it happen. The first – well, the first one looked like a big poo,” he told the ABC.

“While my aunty Deb did have a very wicked sense of humour – you know, a beautiful sense of humour, in fact – that wasn’t the effect or what I wanted to display for her while she was looking down.”

Eventually he, and the flock, got it right. And the effect is quite beautiful.

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Live News

rolling stones
As the music world mourns legendary drummer Charlie Watts, what’s next for the Rolling Stones?
Michael Pascoe: Team Morrison v Team Australia, and where NSW went wrong
Swimmers add to Australia’s Paralympics gold rush
Scott Morrison
PM backs businesses rejecting unvaccinated customers as vaccine passport plans firm
banks
‘Cutting corners’: Big banks accused of flouting royal commission recommendations
Neo-Nazis lockdown
How neo-Nazis are using anti-lockdown protests to recruit new members