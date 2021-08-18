News Good News Family gets beloved pet back after alleged ‘dognapping’
Family gets beloved pet back after alleged ‘dognapping’

atlas dognapping
Japanese Spitz Atlas has been reunited with her happy owners after vanishing from a Sydney front garden at the weekend.
A woman has been accused of stealing a family’s pet dog from a home in Sydney’s south-west.

Police were told Atlas, a five-year-old Japanese Spitz, was in the front yard of the Fairfield home, before the owners noticed she was missing about 4.15pm on Sunday.

Police say detectives used CCTV to hunt down the culprit and arrested a 23-year-old woman at a Bossley Park home on Tuesday after finding Atlas there.

Atlas was reunited with her overjoyed owners just before midnight.

The woman was charged with stealing a dog, possessing a stolen dog and failing to comply with an order to wear a mask.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on September 13.

-with AAP

NSW
