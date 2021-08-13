News Good News Man laid off in lockdown wins $80 million jackpot
Updated:
Live

Man laid off in lockdown wins $80 million jackpot

Man cleaning to make ends meet after COVID layoff wins biggest jackpot in Victoria's history.
Share
Live

A North Melbourne man who lost his job due to coronavirus has won Victoria’s biggest ever lottery payout.

The man, who was working as a cleaner to make ends meet since losing his job, was the only division one winner in Thursday’s $80 million Powerball jackpot.

The middle-aged dad said the win was “absolutely unbelievable” after a tough few months.

“I am so excited. I checked my ticket late last night. I couldn’t sleep after that,” he said.

“We had only just bought a home and didn’t see it coming. Like for so many people, these lockdowns have been really tough for our family.

“But I’ve always said, you’ve just gotta keep trying. Now, look what’s happened!”

The man has earmarked the $80 million for improving life for his family and everyone he could.

“I am certainly keen to pay off the mortgage and the other bills we have to begin with,” he said.

“We’re going to set our kids up for life. That will be an incredible thing to be able to do. I am going to try and help everyone!

“There’s so much we will be able to do with this prize. It will change so many people’s lives!”

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is the third-biggest lottery winner in Australia’s history.

lotteries

lotteries
