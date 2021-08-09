Live

A jaw-dropping advertising stunt from one of the world’s leading airlines has certainly got people talking, but those with a fear of heights had best not watch.

Celebrating the decision to allow quarantine-free travel between Britain and the United Arab Emirates, the Dubai-based Emirates has pulled a stunt so unbelievable that most people assumed it wasn’t real.

A woman dressed in a cabin crew uniform delivers a message – Love Actually style – to welcome travellers back to Dubai after it was removed from Britain’s red list.

At first glance the cards are informative, but nothing that hasn’t been done thousands of times since the release of the 2003 romantic comedy.

“Moving the UAE to the UK’s Amber list has made us feel on top of the world,” the cards read.

The information is followed by the tag line, ‘fly Emirates, fly better’.

But on the final card, the camera suddenly zooms out, and viewers realise the woman is standing on top of the Burj Khalifa, the 830-metre-high tower that is the world’s tallest.

She’s smiling, wearing heels and clutching only the cards, with nothing to steady her.

The apparent insanity of perching a flight attendant 830 metres above ground led many to speculate that CGI was involved in making the ad.

Internet users even congratulated the airline for its amazing special effects.

But hold on to your lunch, because it was entirely real.

Don’t worry, no flight attendants were at risk of harm in the making of this ad. Emirates flew in a professional for the job.

Nicole Smith-Ludvik, an apparently iron-stomached skydiver, stuntwoman and yoga instructor shared the advert on her Instagram page, thanking the airline for involving her.

“This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I’ve ever done,” Smith-Ludvik wrote.

“A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea! It was a pleasure being a part of the team!”

“Cheers to the dream team!”

One fan asked in the comments how she felt while standing up there.

“I’m in my element at that height. I loved every minute of it,” Smith-Ludvick replied.

Travellers from countries on the ‘amber list’ do not have to quarantine upon arrival in Britain if they are fully vaccinated.

Find updated rules for travel to Britain here

Australia is a green-listed country for travel to Britain, with no quarantine required unless the traveller tests positive for COVID-19.

But international border closures mean Aussies are not permitted to leave the country without an exemption at this time.