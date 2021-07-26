News Good News Penguins’ parade goes live for lockdown boost
Live

Penguins’ parade goes live for lockdown boost

penguin parade livestream
The birds' nightly journey home from the ocean will once again be streamed for locked-down Australians. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Phillip Island’s successful penguin parade livestream is making a comeback to help get millions of Australians through lockdown.

Over 112 nights in 2020 people could tune in to watch a parade of little penguins waddle to their burrows after a day of fishing.

The nightly livestreams began almost a year ago to help get Victorians through lockdown, but they ended up amassing 25 million viewers across 100 countries until the streams stopped in December 2020.

Now, with an estimated 13 million Australians back in lockdown, Live Penguin TV is making a comeback.

The penguin parade will be streamed every night from 6pm on Tuesday for “at least a couple of weeks”, Phillip Island Nature Parks said.

Chief executive Catherine Basterfield said the park had received requests to bring back penguin TV from fans locked down in NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

“We were blown away by the success of Live Penguin TV last year and we hope it provides some extra nightly entertainment for homes across Australia – especially those with kids looking for new stay-at-home activities,” she said on Monday.

“People of all ages can enjoy watching the nightly parade of little penguins as they emerge from Bass Strait after a day of fishing and waddle back to their burrows, with expert commentary from our rangers.”

Fans can watch the parade on Phillip Island Nature Parks’ YouTube and Facebook channels.

Topics:

Penguins victoria
Follow Us

Live News

sexual harassment canberra
Go-ahead for Canberra complaints body – but there are gaps
sydney lockdown gladys berejiklian aap
NSW faces extended lockdown as infectious cases circulate
simply energy door fine
Energy company fined over ‘phoney’ agents
pfizer boost nsw
NT chief minister queries Pfizer ‘stockpile’
ariarne titmus gold
Tokyo Olympics: Titmus triumphs but despair for Gilmore
victoria lockdown
‘Nothing finalised’: Vic officials coy on lockdown