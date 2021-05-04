There was a time when holding a Guinness World Record made you somewhat of a superstar.

Whether it was for longest breath held underwater (24 min 37.36 seconds, achieved by Budimir Šobat just over a month ago) or collecting the largest ball of human hair (a 75.7-kilogram mass, recorded by Henry Coffer in 2008), the world records were nothing short of amazing.

(OK sometimes a bit gross, like the human hair ball.)

This week, two men have achieved the unthinkable: they broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to catch and throw five flower leis.

Idaho men Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon and David Rush threw and caught (on the neck) five leis in 3.18 seconds.

Rush is actually somewhat of a legend within the world record scene – he has broken more 150 world records.

He’s had a life-long passion to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and in 2015, he decided the best way to do that was by breaking records.

According to his website, he’s the world’s fastest juggler (and the world’s slowest), holds the record for the most bowling balls juggled, and the longest duration balancing a bicycle on his chin.

He also once held the record for the fastest time to drink one litre of lime juice through a straw, clocking in 17.29 seconds in April last year.

It wasn’t a title he owned for long however, German Andre Ortolf eclipsed his time with 16 seconds, in November.

“When I try a new Guinness World Record title for the first time, I fail and I fail badly. And then I fail again and then I get a little bit better. But what I don’t do is I don’t give up,” Rush told the record.

“One of the most important things you need to understand is that when you fail when you first try it, that is not a judgement on you or your ability or your natural talent, or your ability to succeed in the future.”