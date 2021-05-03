When the tree goanna makes its way back down onto land, that’s the time to go hunting, according to Wiradjuri Dreamtime astronomy.

Long before the Babylonians and the Greeks and prior to both the Renaissance and Enlightenment periods, there was Indigenous astronomy.

This makes the First Nations’ cultures of Australia the world’s oldest astronomers.

Millenia before the Greeks’ mathematically proved the Earth was round, Australian Indigenous stargazers had already noted that the position of the south celestial pole moved as they travelled north and south.

These lessons of the sky and relating Dreamtime stories are being rediscovered through the Australian Indigenous Astronomy team.

Cultural Astronomer Trevor Leaman is a University of New South Wales PhD candidate in the School of Humanities and Languages and is researching the astronomical traditions of the Wiradjuri people of Central NSW with the Australian Indigenous Astronomy team.

He says science and storytelling have always been part of the constellations covering the entire northern and southern sky.

“Sometimes the magic is lost when you don’t incorporate that cultural element,” he said.

“We’ve got 88 constellations and each one is a story, there is a reason for them and a narrative to them.”

Ancient stories in the stars

One of the most recognisable constellations is Orion, named after a hunter in Greek mythology.

In Indigenous culture that constellation is also a hunter with a belt that holds a boomerang, or in other Dreamtime narratives it is three brothers in a canoe, depending on the global position of the stargazer.

Tina Leaman is a researcher and Palawa woman from Tasmania.

She travelled alongside her husband, Trevor Leaman, to visit The Astronomical Society of Albury-Wodonga and view the Border sky through a cultural lens.

Ms Leaman said to understand culture meant to understand kinship and totemism.

“As a global citizen I look at the connection between things, like the stars and the seasons, and when resources are available,” she said.