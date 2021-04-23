News Good News ‘Grandma’s going to win’: Sydney retiree $40 million richer after taking grandson’s advice

One of last night's Powerball winners is yet to be told they've won the lotto. Photo: ABC/Unsplash/Dylan Nolte
A Sydney retiree has credited her grandson for her decision to buy the lottery ticket that just netted her $40 million.

Thursday night’s $80 million jackpot was the largest draw so far in 2021, and the Sydney woman was one of two winners to share in the prize.

The other winner did not answer their phone when officials tried to contact them.

The odds of winning the division one prize are one in 134,490,400.

According to the Lott, the Campbelltown grandmother was in a state of shock when told she had won.

“My grandson told me earlier this week, ‘Grandma’s going to win the lotto’ and that’s why I bought a ticket,” she said.

“I’m a bit gobsmacked. I’m in shock. I can’t believe it.”

Newsagent Pradeep Ahluwalia, who sold the woman her ticket, said it was by far the largest prize he’d ever sold.

“We will definitely be celebrating. We can imagine our customers are going to be so happy when they hear the news,” he said.

“We always want them to win a major prize and now that someone has, it feels great.”

Officials from The Lott said they had trouble contacting the other winner, who had bought their ticket at a newsagent in Fairfield.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were 35, 26, 10, 17, 31,19, 21, with the Powerball 1.

-ABC

