Aged-care residents in Mackay have received some relief from the loneliness created by the coronavirus pandemic, with the help of a four-legged therapist.

Once a week, a friendly spaniel named Sunni visits residents at an aged-care facility in the city, including those in the secure dementia wing.

For some of the residents, it can be the only affectionate contact they have with another living creature.

Aged-care resident Elvie Fawcett said Sunni had a way of getting people out of their rooms.

“It brings joy to their faces. It gets the older people out,” Ms Fawcett said.

“Especially the men.

“The men don’t want to do things much, but they come down and they really enjoy it. It’s amazing to think a dog can do that.”

Sunni’s owner Ros Ballantine, who is a psychologist and uses therapy animals in her work, said there was always a positive response to their visits.

“Coming here, the residents tell me and staff that they enjoy interacting with her,” she said.

“They really look forward to our visits.”

“She just brings that positive regard we all enjoy … just that comfort of cuddling that we don’t always get.

“As a matter of fact, there are some who will only come to our therapy dog visits.”

Ms Ballantine said having a furry friend at the centre was very beneficial for mental health.

“There’s an element of loneliness in these institutions,” Ms Ballantine said.

“There are well-known benefits interacting with a gentle, friendly pet, including lessening depression and lifting spirits.

“A lot of residents have had to give up their dogs and look forward to having that moment of interaction when we come.

“I think it lifts their mood.”

Resident John Anderson said he had to give his dog to his son when he moved into aged care.

“He was a 16-year-old little poodle who was a working dog on a truffle farm in Western Australia, believe it or not,” he said.

“I love seeing Sunni. She’s a gorgeous dog, such a friendly and clever little girl.”

Ms Ballantine said Sunni performed an important job.

“Just being able to interact and that sense of touch, it’s such an important thing to experience,” she said.

“Dogs fulfil that role really well.”

-ABC