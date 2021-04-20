Apple picking has a long history in Tasmania and has typically been back-breaking work, but new conveyor belt technology is designed to take the pain out of it.

For Huon Valley apple picker, Arisa Yoshida, it has made her life easier.

“It’s very good, I used to carry the big bag but this machine takes all the apples for me, it’s so easy,” she said.

Ms Yoshida is working for Huon Valley organic apple grower Andrew Smith.

Coronavirus-imposed travel restrictions and a shortage of overseas workers pushed apple growers to adopt the new technology more quickly than anticipated.

When the pandemic hit and borders closed, Mr Smith did not have enough pickers.

So he ordered two of the spider-like apple-picking platforms, with a price tag of $150,000 each.

“It’s not brand-new technology, it’s been around for a while, but it’s certainly accelerated globally now,” he said.

New opportunities for female workforce

Set up with six conveyor belts and two movable platforms, the machines can travel up and down the rows with six pickers picking at different heights.

“There’s no real necessity for high-strength individuals to do this job anymore,” he said.

“I’m particularly excited about opening up the opportunity for a wider workforce that would be 50 or 60 to 40 [per cent] female versus male in what is a predominantly male-dominated workforce.”

Lead picker Rachael Waters has embraced the new technology.

“I think pretty much across the board everybody prefers not having a bag across their chest,” she said.

“It makes it a lot easier, and particularly for lightweight women – it’s quite painful when you’re carrying up to 20 kilos of apples on the front of you and having to climb ladders.”

Andrew Smith has since ordered two more machines, but global demand for the machinery has pushed the waiting time out by six months.

There are at least 14 of these apple-picking platforms across Tasmania.

The president of Fruit Growers Tasmania, Scott Price, said it was another tool for the industry.

“I’m not saying it’s the answer to all our problems, but it gives us the flexibility to utilise a lot more new labour … that we probably haven’t utilised before,” Mr Price said.

There are also benefits for the quality of the fruit.

“Bruising basically disappears. Even the best apple picker will have some bruising in their fruit,” he said.

The machines are also a game-changer when it comes to pay; pickers have long been paid a piece rate, meaning their wage depends on how much they pick.

The faster they are, the more money they get.

These machines will see more pickers paid an hourly wage.

“It’s more equitable, I guess. It becomes up to us to drive efficiency and manage this correctly, because now we’re potentially on an hourly rate, as opposed to contract labour which is what we’ve been doing for the past 40 years,” Mr Smith said.

Bid to secure pay rates

Under the award, the average worker must be offered up to 15 per cent more per hour than the minimum wage.