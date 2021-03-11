Private Caribbean island hits the market, complete with flamingos

Have you ever wanted to just get away from it all?

Say goodbye to the 9-to-5 grind and just enjoy the simple pleasures of life?

Well now you can, on your own private island in the Bahamas … if you have $25 million to splash.

A near 300-hectare island is up for auction in the Caribbean archipelago of the Bahamas.

Little Ragged Island is anything but ragged, with white beaches, azure waters and lush forests.

It’s the largest private island in the Bahamas currently for sale, selling agents Concierge Auctions brags.

“Grouper, snapper, barracuda, tuna, and kingfish aplenty swim the gorgeous reefs and warm waters beyond the island’s sandy beachfront,” the listing reads.

“Spectacular snorkelling and sailing are favoured local activities, or you can watch for wild pink flamingos in the shallow water off the beaches along the chain.”

But the keen buyer who isn’t happy with nature’s bounty alone, Concierge Auctions lists a handful of ways to turn your $25 million investment into a man-man billionaire’s playground.

The island’s eastern side has water deep enough for large ships to port – “truly ideal for development and construction”.

“A perfect blank canvas of rolling hills, lignum vitae trees and calm warm waters begs to be painted with your dream project: A picturesque private residential settlement, a crown jewel of a tropical estate with miles of private beaches to wander, or a boutique resort with more than enough acreage left to add an entire 18-hole golf course.”

Bidding opens on March 26. Good luck.