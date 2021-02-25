News Good News Attack of the ‘drunken’ Roomba: Robot vacuum cleaners on the loose
Attack of the ‘drunken’ Roomba: Robot vacuum cleaners on the loose

You can run, but you can’t hide.

The robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba is on the loose – and it shows no fear.

That’s because its latest software update is a little bit not quite right, and it’s making the devices act in a very peculiar fashion.

Or, as one internet user put it, “acting drunk”.

Apparently, the latest software causes the Roomba to spin in continuous circles and bump into furniture; scurry off its dock in a diagonal direction; take an extra long time to do what it’s asked; and getting stuck in the middle of the room, unable to move.

Same, Roomba. Same.

Time lapse video of i7+ attempting to return to clean base after 3.12.8 update. After over 15 minutes of this, the roomba stopped due to low battery, failing to dock. from r/roomba

Roomba’s parent company iRobot has admitted it’s the latest software install that’s inebriating the cleaners, and has been busily contacting its customers to give them sobering guidance.

