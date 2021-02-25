Attack of the ‘drunken’ Roomba: Robot vacuum cleaners on the loose

You can run, but you can’t hide.

The robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba is on the loose – and it shows no fear.

That’s because its latest software update is a little bit not quite right, and it’s making the devices act in a very peculiar fashion.

Or, as one internet user put it, “acting drunk”.

Apparently, the latest software causes the Roomba to spin in continuous circles and bump into furniture; scurry off its dock in a diagonal direction; take an extra long time to do what it’s asked; and getting stuck in the middle of the room, unable to move.

Same, Roomba. Same.

Roomba’s parent company iRobot has admitted it’s the latest software install that’s inebriating the cleaners, and has been busily contacting its customers to give them sobering guidance.