Attack of the ‘drunken’ Roomba: Robot vacuum cleaners on the loose

You can run, but you can’t hide.
The robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba is on the loose – and it shows no fear.
That’s because its latest software update is a little bit not quite right, and it’s making the devices act in a very peculiar fashion.
Or, as one internet user put it, “acting drunk”.
Apparently, the latest software causes the Roomba to spin in continuous circles and bump into furniture; scurry off its dock in a diagonal direction; take an extra long time to do what it’s asked; and getting stuck in the middle of the room, unable to move.
Same, Roomba. Same.
Time lapse video of i7+ attempting to return to clean base after 3.12.8 update. After over 15 minutes of this, the roomba stopped due to low battery, failing to dock. from r/roomba
Roomba’s parent company iRobot has admitted it’s the latest software install that’s inebriating the cleaners, and has been busily contacting its customers to give them sobering guidance.