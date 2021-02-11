News Good News ‘Pure magic’: Watch free diver’s joyous swim with ‘puppy dogs of the ocean’
Updated:

‘Pure magic’: Watch free diver’s joyous swim with ‘puppy dogs of the ocean’

In need of a relaxing visual?

This amazing footage should provide the calm you crave.

Adam Stern, 32, was freediving in Jervis Bay, on the south coast of NSW, when he was mobbed by dozens of inquisitive marine mammals. 

Mr Stern captured footage of his unexpected encounter as the curious animals, which he thought were sea lions, crowded around him to play, dance and pose for selfies. 

“Sea lions are like the puppy dogs of the ocean. They’re incredibly playful. It’s pure magic,” he said.

In fact, it’s far more likely Mr Stern was diving with fur seals.

The two species are similar, but sea lions are rare. In Australia, they’re usually found only in Western Australia and South Australia, according to Jervis Bay Wild.

Fur seals are much more common. Colonies can be found sunning themselves on rocks at Narooma and swimming in Jervis Bay and other areas along the south coast of NSW.

Regardless of their classification – the footage of Mr Stern’s experience is undeniably “magic”.

