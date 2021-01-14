News Good News ‘It’s just marvellous’: These little ‘drought babies’ have never seen so much rain
Updated:

‘It’s just marvellous’: These little ‘drought babies’ have never seen so much rain

Fletcher, Lucy and Clancy are making the most of the excess water around Taree station. Photo: ABC/Taree Grazing
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

For some people, seeing rainfall doesn’t usually leave an indelible impression.

But for “drought babies” growing up in drought-ravaged western Queensland, the recent rain has been life changing.

Lucy, Fletcher and Clancy Hawkins have seen the odd light shower here or there on their family property at Taree, south-east of Aramac.

But December 18 marked the start of their first genuine wet season in 10 years.

Lucy, Fletcher and Clancy Hawkins are all under the age of 10 and have never seen a successful wet season at Taree. Photo: ABC/Taree Grazing

The siblings, aged nine, seven and five respectively, have woken almost every day for the past month to the unusual sight of water in the creeks and puddles in the paddocks.

Their mum, Genevieve Hawkins, said it had been wonderful to watch the kids experience flowing creeks and rivers for the first time.

“The kids are drought babies, so they’ve never seen a wet season. They’ve never seen this much water and they are having the best time playing in the mud,” Mrs Hawkins said.

“It’s all day, every day – they just want to be out in the mud. We’ve got little gullies that are running, so taking them out to be able to jump in muddy puddles and play in the creek is a real novelty for them.

“It’s just marvellous.”

Best rain in a decade

The past decade has been the driest on record for the region. Photo: ABC/Taree Grazing

While the kids have a blast in the water, their parents Genevieve and Bryson Hawkins don’t know who is more excited – the kids or them.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling that comes from this much rain,” Mrs Hawkins said.

“I know how it feels to wait, to be the one that misses out on the rain and that’s been hard.

Topics:

Climate Change Weather
Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

The coronavirus lockdown saw us create our worst fatbergs in three years
From Kim Kardashian to Paul McCartney, big names throw weight behind ‘Veganuary’
Why remove Donald Trump now? A guide to the second impeachment of a president
A wave of COVID-19 business failures may not come, but 2021 will still be excruciating for some
JobKeeper will end in March. But do economists believe that’s a good idea?
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video