For some people, seeing rainfall doesn’t usually leave an indelible impression.

But for “drought babies” growing up in drought-ravaged western Queensland, the recent rain has been life changing.

Lucy, Fletcher and Clancy Hawkins have seen the odd light shower here or there on their family property at Taree, south-east of Aramac.

But December 18 marked the start of their first genuine wet season in 10 years.

The siblings, aged nine, seven and five respectively, have woken almost every day for the past month to the unusual sight of water in the creeks and puddles in the paddocks.

Their mum, Genevieve Hawkins, said it had been wonderful to watch the kids experience flowing creeks and rivers for the first time.

“The kids are drought babies, so they’ve never seen a wet season. They’ve never seen this much water and they are having the best time playing in the mud,” Mrs Hawkins said.

“It’s all day, every day – they just want to be out in the mud. We’ve got little gullies that are running, so taking them out to be able to jump in muddy puddles and play in the creek is a real novelty for them.

“It’s just marvellous.”

Best rain in a decade

While the kids have a blast in the water, their parents Genevieve and Bryson Hawkins don’t know who is more excited – the kids or them.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling that comes from this much rain,” Mrs Hawkins said.

“I know how it feels to wait, to be the one that misses out on the rain and that’s been hard.