News Good News Ancient Egyptian artefact that went missing from the Great Pyramid found in cigar box
Updated:

Ancient Egyptian artefact that went missing from the Great Pyramid found in cigar box

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A missing 5000-year-old Egyptian artefact has been found in a cigar box in the Scottish city of Aberdeen.

The ancient artefact, a fragment of wood, was one of three items found inside the Queen’s Chamber of the Great Pyramid in Giza in 1872.

The two other items, a ball and hook, are currently housed in the British Museum in London.

The piece of wood believed to be part of the original construction of the Great Pyramid.

It was given by engineer Waynman Dixon, who found the relics, to Dr James Grant, a University of Aberdeen graduate who bequeathed it to the university after his death in 1895.

Dr Grant’s daughter donated the “five-inch piece of cedar” 51 years later, but it was never classified and was believed to be lost.

Curatorial assistant at the university Abeer Eladany, who is Egyptian, found the fragment while reviewing items housed in the university’s Asia collection, but realised it did not belong in the stock.

“Once I looked into the numbers in our Egypt records, I instantly knew what it was, and that it had effectively been hidden in plain sight in the wrong collection,” she said.

“I’m an archaeologist and have worked on digs in Egypt but I never imagined it would be here in north-east Scotland, that I’d find something so important to the heritage of my own country.”

The wood dates back to somewhere in the period 3341 to 3094 BC, 500 years earlier than historical records which date the Great Pyramid to the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu in 2580 to 2560 BC.

-AAP

Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

tom cruise mission impossible
Mission: Impossible crew quit over Cruise virus rant
corkman hotel developers jail
Jail for developers who knocked down historic Melbourne pub
Farmers look to retain piece rate work despite union push for minimum award wages
State of natural disaster: Fiji under strict curfew as cyclone Yasa approaches
gold coast floods
Deluge swamps Gold Coast as authorities warn of flooding risk
joe biden covid vaccine
Joe Biden to have COVID vaccine within days
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video