The duties of a duck dog

Mr Crane runs about 3,000 free-range ducks on his farm near Launceston, and the birds need to be checked first thing every day.

“We … have a walk around all the flocks, and [Tildy] can pretty soon see if there’s anything wrong with any of the ducks,” he explained.

“If they don’t get away from her in a hurry, we know there’s something that needs looking at.”

Tildy also moves the ducks between paddocks, which assists the farm’s two-legged staff.

“It takes a bit of the stress and the pressure out of people’s work if the dog’s there to help them with that,” Mr Crane said.

“[And] from the product-quality point of view and an animal-welfare point of view, that process being easier and less stressful is better for the ducks and better for the end consumer as well.”

How to herd ducks

Tildy acquired her duck-herding skills through training, in a process similar to the training of sheep dogs.