Farmer Matthew Crane has relied on working dogs to move stock his whole life.
And now that he is running a duck farm, not much has changed.
“If you’re trying to move [ducks] without a dog it’s actually quite difficult, ’cause they will go in every single different direction they can,” Mr Crane said.
“[So] it just made sense to have a duck dog here.”
And ever since an outgoing young kelpie called Tildy – or Matilda, if she’s in strife — moved onto the property, she has taken to the role like a duck to … well, water.