A NSW woman has been reunited with her adventurous cattle dog pup in Sydney, almost 300 kilometres from their regional home.

One-year-old Speck lives with her 21-year-old owner in Yass, near Canberra, but escaped earlier this week by digging her way out under a fence.

She hitched a ride to Sydney with a 28-year-old woman who found her on the side of the road.

Police were called to a car park on Sydney CBD’s Elizabeth St on Wednesday after reports the black and white dog was in a car.

They found Speck in good spirits in a Toyota RAV 4 and a vet found no injuries.

Police spoke to the owner of the car, the 28-year-old woman, who told them what had happened.

Speck reunited with her owner at Sydney’s Day Street Police Station on Friday morning, after her neighbour spotted on social media that Speck had been found.

“This little pup has had quite the adventure this week and we want to thank the public for their help in reuniting Speck with her very worried owner,” Detective Inspector David El-Badawi said in a statement.

Speck and her owner will return to Yass on Friday.

-AAP