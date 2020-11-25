A man and woman have been caught selling black market cheese that was stolen from a farm in the Netherlands.

Dutch police pounced on the couple, who were flogging the 12-kilogram wheels online, after some 300 wheels worth $65,000 were stolen straight from a farm.

At more than $200 a pop, the wheels are known as “yellow gold” in the Netherlands.

They’re traditionally given to workers as a Yuletide thank-you gift.

Because of their bourjee status, these wheels were all individually stamped with identifying markers by the maker.

“By means of our cheese stamp and an individual number on each cheese, we were able to prove that the cheeses belonged to the stolen batch,” cheese manufacturer Johannes Weenink told the Dutch Algemeen Dagblad daily.

Only 10 of the wheels have been recovered – the remaining 290 remain at large.

It’s still unclear if the man, 21, and woman, 21, were responsible for the grand theft of dairy, or were just selling the byproduct of the crime.

-with AAP