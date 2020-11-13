Today The New Daily (TND) marks its seventh birthday as we near the end of a year virtually unprecedented in terms of news coverage.

Barely had we taken stock of a season of catastrophic bushfires than a deadly virus plunged the world into health, social and economic upheaval.

And as Australia slowly emerged from lockdown and we appeared to have suppressed the coronavirus on our shores, the nation watched in fascination as the United States embarked on the long, and sometimes baffling, path toward choosing a new president.

We have ridden the 2020 rollercoaster alongside you and worked to ensure we provided the news, information and opinion you need to navigate these uncertain times.

It is evident Australians have turned to our news to keep them informed.

A publication that started its life in 2013 with the goal of offering an independent and free source of news to all Australians, is now read and welcomed by almost four million readers per month.

Over the past seven years, you have rewarded us with ever-increasing readership, encouragement and occasional criticism – all gratefully received. Thank you.

Help us be better

Many of you will have noticed a TND reader survey arrive in your inbox this week.

By taking a few minutes to fill in that survey, you are helping us to ensure the news we offer to you is relevant and at the standard you expect.

Please take advantage of the opportunity to have your say on how we keep you informed.

Best regards,

Neil Frankland

Editor