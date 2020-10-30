News Good News Melbourne’s anthem cracks the charts as city exits lockdown
Updated:

Melbourne’s anthem cracks the charts as city exits lockdown

Melbourne is coming back after lockdown, and the city has a new anthem. Photo: Getty
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has called an end to his daily media conferences, but the music inspired by his early coronavirus briefings is living on and loud.

Early in the pandemic, artist Mashd N Kutcher remixed sound bites from the Premier’s televised media briefings, to create what would become something of an anthem for locked down Melburnians.

The original track made an impression across Australia, as Perth locals hit the dance floor to its beat, while Melbourne residents were still mostly confined to their homes.

As Melbourne’s strict Stage 4 lockdown was wound back on Monday, the track reignited as weary Victorians looked towards more freedom.

A remix was soon created, including the Premier’s comment that he would be reaching “higher up the shelf” for a celebratory drink that night.

One of the first questions asked of the Premier after he announced the easing of restrictions on Monday came from Seven news’ Melbourne state reporter Sharnelle Vella, who said: “Can I confirm you are saying we can finally get on the beers?”

“I don’t know that I’ll be drinking a beer tonight,” Mr Andrews said.

“I might go a little higher up the shelf.”

Mashd N Kutcher’s top shelf remix became the rallying cry Melburnians needed on Monday, when it was announced that pubs and restaurants would reopen.

Zero cases. Get on the beers!! 🙌🍻

The remix features a compilation of the Premier’s comments from his daily press conferences, beginning with a count down as the cases in Victoria decrease from 10 to zero.

The slogan created by the song began trending on Twitter soon after Mr Andrews’ Monday announcements, as Victorians flocked to social media to celebrate what would be the end of 111 days in lockdown.

The song hit the iTunes top 20 on Wednesday at No.17 and was sitting at No.22 on Friday.

The track might yet climb those charts, as Melburnians enter their first weekend of freedom, and do indeed “get on the beers”.

It is yet to be seen whether Mashd N Kutcher will see fit to create another updated version of the song, perhaps including Mr Andrews’ latest announcement that he “will not see you tomorrow”.

