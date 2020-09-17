Cheeky monkeys! Unlikely phone thieves unable to resist snapping selfies

A Malaysian man has caused a social media stir after claiming his lost phone turned up stacked with selfies – and even a short video – of monkeys.

The BBC reports Malaysian student Zackrydz Rodzi, 20, says he was sleeping at home when his phone went missing on Saturday.

“There was no sign of robbery. The only thing on my mind was is it some kind of sorcery,” Mr Zackrydz told the BBC.

Mr Zackrydz said he still couldn’t find his phone on Sunday, when his father noticed a monkey outside their house.

They called the phone and heard it ringing from the jungle behind the house, he followed the sound and found his phone under a palm tree covered in mud.

His uncle apparently joked that there might be a photo in the phone of the thief.

Mr Zackrydz said he opened the phone after cleaning it up, and checked the picture gallery – “boom, it’s full of monkey photos”.

The phone also reportedly contained a video time stamped 2pm Saturday, in which a monkey appears to be filming itself trying to eat the device.

Mr Zackrydz said monkey’s don’t often commit robberies in his area, and suspects it broke in through his brother’s bedroom window – without being seen by any of his family members.

“Something that you might see once in a century,” he tweeted on Sunday.