“I did a quick Google search and found out that spiders can in fact regrow legs, so I thought I would give it a go.

“I am a huge animal lover, normally huntsmen aren’t my favourite choice of animal but I kind of felt sorry for her and tried to help her out.”

Growing six legs in a month

Ms Walsh spent a month feeding the spider small cockroaches with tweezers, in that time the spider was able to regrow six smaller legs which became visible and functional after a moult.

Ms Walsh has a pet tarantula and scorpion and had an idea of how to feed the huntsman.

She plans to keep Peggy in her care until the spider has one more moult and her new legs are more robust.

“Now that she has got her legs back she is able to hunt quite well on her own, but the ones that have regrown are quite a bit smaller,” Ms Walsh said.

“With her next moult she should have full-sized legs again and I will be quite happy to release her outside.”